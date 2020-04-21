WATERVILLE — Investigators hope to soon begin sifting through the remains of a Waterville building destroyed by fire.
The former site of Kopey’s Garage at 116 W. Locust St. caught fire Thursday evening. One person believed to have been inside when the fire was reported is still missing.
Officials have been working to secure the scene before entering the site for a search and determine a cause of the fire, said Undersheriff Tyler Caille with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
They might enter the scene this week, he said.