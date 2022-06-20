WENATCHEE — After a review of body-worn cameras and dash cameras, investigators say Wenatchee police fired three non-lethal rounds and a Taser at Zachary C. Rutherford on June 4 before fatally shooting the 32-year-old.
Rutherford was allegedly armed with a knife and matched the description of a man suspected in a nearby burglary when he was confronted by police officers on the 200 block of South Western Avenue.
Officers reportedly fired three foam projectiles from a 40mm launcher and fired a Taser at Rutherford as he advanced toward officers, according to a news release from the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit.
The non-lethal measures were “ineffective at stopping Mr. Rutherford’s advance” toward officers, the release said.
Detectives are still investigating the number of projectiles that struck Rutherford and whether the Taser made a full connection, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld, special investigation unit spokesman. Tasers fire two probes that must connect in order to channel electricity through the body.
Four officers were involved in the shooting: Cpl. Seth Buhler and officers Jeff Ward, Stephanie Valencia and Andrew Wilson. Investigators have not disclosed which officers discharged their firearms.
They were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, a standard procedure.
Rutherford was a resident of Jackson, California, a town about an hour outside Sacramento. Complete results of an autopsy, performed a few days after the shooting, are not yet available, Reinfeld said.
