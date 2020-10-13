QUINCY — The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District has pushed back the water delivery and turn-off dates for the 2020 irrigation season.
Oct. 23 will be the last day for water delivery changes, Oct. 25 will be the last full day of water delivery and Oct. 26 is the turn-off date for water at the head off the West Canal, according to an Irrigation District news release.
The district originally set delivery changes to end Oct. 19, with the last day of water delivery Oct. 20 and a turn-off date of Oct. 21.
Water users with questions can contact their ditchrider or area watermaster.