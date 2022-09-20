Pictured from left, Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District employees Jason Whitman, Reed Slater and Casey Blaufuss reinstall a pump motor in February 2019. The district is proposing increasing rates next year to help cover ongoing maintenance costs following this spring's costly emergency repairs that included failed pumps, motors, major electrical equipment and pipeline breaks.
EAST WENATCHEE — Customers of the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District could see dramatic spikes in their water bills next year as the agency compensates for a costly 2022.
The district exceeded its budget by $1.1 million in 2022 while responding to emergency repairs on the 60-year-old irrigation system that feeds customers between East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan, Manager Craig Gyselinck said in a news release. The district covers about 10,000 acres and roughly 4,000 users.
“The district had its most challenging year in anyone’s recollection throughout 2022,” Gyselinck said. “We began the season with only 30% of the water we needed at peak demand in the areas around East Wenatchee because major pumps failed and could not be repaired.”
Unbudgeted emergency repair included failed pumps, motors, major electrical equipment and pipeline breaks.
“With help from the cool spring and the hard work of district staff, often working 24/7 to shift water around and meet water user demands, those who rely on our water narrowly avoided catastrophic consequences by not having water,” Gyselinck said.
He added, “These costs substantially eroded the District’s reserved funds and changed scheduled capital improvements.”
He’ll propose to the district’s board of directors a 2023 budget of $3.8 million — $1.3 million more than its 2022 budget of $2.5 million. The additional revenues would come from increased user fees. The board is expected to vote on the proposed budget before the end of the year.
The district is looking to simplify its “antiquated and complex” rate structure, Gyselinck said. The current structure has six rates: old agricultural, new agricultural, new agricultural municipal/industrial, municipal and industrial, residential, and local improvement districts.
The new structure would have three rates: agricultural, residential and municipal/industrial. The district will also stop charging for excess water.
If approved, some users will see water rates increase up to 77%, while others will see a reduction. The average rate increase is 51%.
Agricultural rate payers paid about $44 an acre foot for water in 2022, but under proposed 2023 rates they’d pay approximately $78.57 per acre foot. Residential ratepayers were charged an annual rate of $200, but that would increase to $375. Gyselinck said the rates are “more in line with other Districts that are of similar size and function.“
“We view these rate increases as an absolute necessity in order to operate and maintain our system,” Gyselinck. “Without this substantial rate increase, we will not be able to operate and maintain the district’s complex infrastructure which seriously risks our ability (to) reliably deliver water.”
The district is seeking public input on the proposed rate increases. Feedback may be submitted by email at office@gwid.org, by phone (509) 884-4042, or by attending the Oct. 4 board meeting at 3300 S.E. 8th St., East Wenatchee.
