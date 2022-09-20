Irrigation district prepping for spring (copy)
Pictured from left, Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District employees Jason Whitman, Reed Slater and Casey Blaufuss reinstall a pump motor in February 2019. The district is proposing increasing rates next year to help cover ongoing maintenance costs following this spring's costly emergency repairs that included failed pumps, motors, major electrical equipment and pipeline breaks.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

EAST WENATCHEE — Customers of the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District could see dramatic spikes in their water bills next year as the agency compensates for a costly 2022.

The district exceeded its budget by $1.1 million in 2022 while responding to emergency repairs on the 60-year-old irrigation system that feeds customers between East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan, Manager Craig Gyselinck said in a news release. The district covers about 10,000 acres and roughly 4,000 users.



Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

