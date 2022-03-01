NCW — After visiting the fourth under-construction development in the Wenatchee Valley on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, real estate agent Danny Zavala reflected on the area’s housing market while sitting in his car.
“Wenatchee’s got a bright future,” he said. “Everybody that I talk to is pretty optimistic.”
The optimism partly comes from the region's expanding real estate market over the past several years. The new construction spanned East Wenatchee, Wenatchee and Sunnyslope and included hundreds of homes. The goal for developers is to catch a booming housing market.
Zavala, an agent for Laura Mounter Real Estate, is relatively new to the industry, having started in early spring 2020. In that time, he’s seen buyers flock to North Central Washington from out of the region and state.
“It’s a great time to relocate,” he said.
While he’s new, the home sales trends he’s noticed have surprised those with years of experience in the industry.
Jim Ruud, the assessor for Douglas County, said the county has home sales coming through much higher than the assessed value, which he said is unusual. Ruud has served as Douglas County's assessor for 16 years.
“We had the perfect storm,” said Chelan County Assessor Deanna Walter. Walter has worked in the assessor's office since 2009, and has served in her current role since 2011. “We have a great area that everybody wants to be in, low inventory, low-interest rates, and lots of buyers who can now work from home.”
The low inventory is partly due to limited areas for growth, Walter said. In Chelan County 86% of land is owned by either the federal or state government. The new housing developments in the valley should help, though those, too, are going fast.
The trend
Wes Cornelius, Chelan County's chief deputy assessor, noticed in April 2021 the “booming” market began to accelerate even more. Homes began selling for considerably higher than both the assessed worth and asking price.
The market began to flatten in August, though Walter said it’s too early to tell if this is a temporary pause or more long term.
“We’re leveling off, but the prices are still a stark increase from 18 months ago,” she said.
Cornelius said the home sales he saw in the first two months of the 2021 more closely resemble the asking price.
“You’re not seeing these listings all over the place where they’re selling for well over asking price anymore. And you’re seeing more listings coming in, or more sales coming in that were actually below the listing – which wasn’t the trend in that previous five or six months.”
He's cautious about making firm conclusions.
"It would be foolish to speculate at this point" whether the flattening is a short-term trend, or whether it will pick up again in the spring, he said. "There are entirely too many moving parts to predict."
Competition for homes remains fierce.
Pheasant Hills, a new subdivision in Sunnyslope, is a 92-lot development with homes ranging from 1,716 to about 2,000 square feet. Most have three bedrooms and one and three-quarter bathrooms. Scott Thompson, a Realtor for Premier One Properties, said the listings range from $531,000 to $643,000.
When Zavala visited in January, the property had no pending sales. Now, there are 10. Several of the homes had multiple bids. Thompson said he was able to assist some of the bidders who missed out in finding another home in the development.
In January 2021, the median home sales price in the greater Wenatchee area was $445,000. A year later, it’s shot up by $65,500 to $510,500, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
“Buyer demand is high. Very high,” Zavala said.
Hot spots
Zavala said prospective buyers are looking first in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. If inventory is low, they expand their search to include areas nearby — Malaga and Rock Island — where supply is greater and prices, perhaps, lower.
“That’s why those areas are growing so rapidly,” he said, adding that historically, prospective buyers can find more bang for their buck in those areas.
Walter said hot spots shift throughout the county as buyers look for comparable homes for substantially less cost.
“We get areas in the county that are really attractive. And people will buy, buy, buy, buy, and drive all of the values up in that area and sales prices are increasing. And it just takes a couple of people thinking, ‘wait a minute, I can get the same house six miles away, in another market area, for $50,000 less.”
This presents a cost-saving opportunity for the first few buyers. But if enough buyers look to one area, prices inevitably rise there, too.
“The values going up pushes people to some of the smaller communities,” Ruud said. “Then you see the same impact on the Waterville market, for example. Values there go up quite a bit as people drive looking for more affordable properties.”
Shannon Edinger, an assessor for Douglas County, said waterfront property also remains very popular in the county.
Working remotely
Before COVID, when Clay Schoengarth receive calls from outside of the state, he typically ignored them, assuming they were a scam. The sales manager at Caliber Home Loans in Wenatchee, Schoengarth estimated around 70% of the calls he received then were local. With an increased number of workers free to work anywhere they desire, the ratio has since flipped.
“Now, I answer every call,” he joked. “We’ve seen remote workers, but not like we are now.”
While every buyer is different and comes with a unique set of circumstances, Zavala said some home buyers look for a space with the flexibility to work from home. Buyers are attracted to the area for the ability to be closer to family, the recreation and scenery and a lack of interest in big city life, among other reasons, Zavala said.
Buyers from outside of the state typically either have professional or familial ties to the region, Zavala said. Very few move entirely unfamiliar with the area.
Moving from the west side of the mountains or from a different state has also gotten easier during the pandemic, with the rise of digital contracts and virtual home tours. Zavala insists his clients buying their first home visit a site before purchase, but he said the process has become more enjoyable. Zavala said the days of four hour meetings at a bank are gone, and the process has become more streamlined for clients.
Commercial market
The commercial real estate market also surprised both Cornelius and Walter in the Chelan County assessor's office. Both anticipated with more people working from home and COVID restrictions on various industries, businesses would struggle. Instead, Cornelius said 39 of the 122 commercial sales have sold for double their assessed value. The average sale has come in at 85% above the assessed value.
“Places are filling up. New businesses are coming in, old businesses are opening back up,” Walter said. “Which is great. It’s great for the economy. It just surprised us a little.”