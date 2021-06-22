WENATCHEE — Summer’s coming in hot, over 100 degrees hot. Temperatures are set to rise from a high of 96 today, up to a toasty 107 by Monday.
Those numbers are 20 degrees higher than Wenatchee’s June average, said Jennifer Simmons, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Friday is when the heat is truly expected to “amp up,” she said. Records may be broken rolling into the weekend.
The hottest Wenatchee has seen for June 26 was 102 degrees in 2015, she said. Temperatures are looking like they will peak one degree above at 103 come Saturday.
Wenatchee’s overall record high is 109, recorded June 28, 2015, she said. This time around temperatures could reach 107.
The warm weather will start to taper off after Monday, but it “does not look like we’ll be dropping into seasonal norms anytime soon,” she said.
Sunday marked the first day of summer, and with the heat comes windy, dry conditions. The weather service issued a fire weather watch for much of Chelan County through Wednesday evening.
Wenatchee will be could see gusty winds this afternoon and evening. Wind speeds are projected to stay between 12 and 17 mph, according to the weather service. Gusts could hit 30 mph.
Fires could spread very fast in these windy and dry conditions, said Simmons. The fire weather watch has the potential to be brought up to a red flag warning depending on conditions.