OKANOGAN — A Cashmere woman accused of aiding in an inmate’s escape from the Okanogan County Jail was released from custody Thursday after a judge sentenced her to time served.
Teresa Kay Lancaster pleaded guilty in Okanogan County Superior Court to second-degree rendering criminal assistance and criminal conspiracy to second-degree escape, both gross misdemeanors.
An earlier charge of accomplice to second-degree escape was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Lancaster, 65, was arrested Jan. 12 in Portland, Oregon with Christian E. White, who escaped from the jail Jan. 5 with fellow inmate Kristofer Wittman through ventilation ductwork. Wittman was arrested Jan. 13 outside Malaga.
According to court documents, Lancaster gave White a ride after he escaped, but kicked him out of her car after learning he wasn’t free on bail and then reported him to jail officials. It’s not clear why she apparently picked him up again.
In a note found at a Wenatchee hotel where White and Lancaster allegedly stayed Jan. 5 or 6, White insisted that Lancaster was an unwitting participant in the escape and that she tried to convince him to turn himself in.
White was in communication with Lancaster in the days leading up to the escape, particularly in regard to a ride from the jail, but he didn’t explicitly say he planned to break out, according to a probable cause affidavit written by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
Judge Henry Rawson sentenced Lancaster to 51 days of time served plus two years of unsupervised probation. If she violates conditions of her probation she could be brought back to jail to serve 313 days, which would bring her total days of confinement to 364, the maximum sentence for a gross misdemeanor.
Lancaster did not file a statement with her guilty plea and instead referred Rawson to the probable cause affidavit.
White, 53, is acting as his own attorney. He told court officials March 1 that he studied law at Drake University and has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree escape. In a note left behind at jail, he cited the jail’s unsatisfactory handling of COVID-19 as his reason for escape.
He’s asked to be transferred to the Ferry County Jail due to what he believes is unfair treatment from jail staff, according to a motion he filed in Superior Court. The motion has not been granted. He’s due back in court Monday for a review hearing.
The matter that originally landed White in jail is ongoing.
White, a Rock Island resident, is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, hit and run and third-degree mischief. An East Wenatchee police officer in November
White allegedly crashed his pickup into a parked car after he fled from an East Wenatchee police officer after the officer, who was traveling behind him, turned on his emergency lights. The arresting officer wrote in an affidavit that he flipped his lights on because he was going to pass White and head to an active burglary call.
He’s due back in Douglas County Superior Court on March 29 for trial setting.
Wittman, a 29-year-old Bellingham resident, has three active cases in Okanogan County Superior Court, though he’s reached a settlement with prosecutors.
He was first booked into the jail in September after he allegedly fled deputies in Tonasket in a stolen vehicle and was found in possession of stolen debit cards.
He’s charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, obstructing a law enforcement officer, nine counts of second-degree possession of stolen property
On Dec. 26, Wittman allegedly made an unsuccessful attempt to escape the jail for which he’s charged with second-degree attempted escape. And for his alleged successful escape, he’s charged with second-degree escape.
He’s expected back in court March 16 for change of plea hearings in each matter.