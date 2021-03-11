CHELAN — A tractor and Jeep were destroyed Wednesday in a Chelan shed fire.
Crews were dispatched at 12:36 p.m. to the 16000 block of South Lakeshore Road where the shed was engulfed in flames, the department said in a news release.
The fire also burned about a half-acre surrounding the shed. Crews from Chelan Fire and Rescue and Chelan County Fire District 8 in Entiat had the fire under control by 2 p.m. and mopped up by 3:20 p.m., the release said.
Officials believe the fire started in the tractor or Jeep.