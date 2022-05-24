WENATCHEE — Several JIF peanut butter products have been recalled in connection to a multistate — Washington state included — outbreak of salmonella senftenberg infections.
The contaminated peanut butter products are linked to a J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky, which were distributed nationally, according to a recall alert from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
The recalled JIF products have lot code numbers between 1274425 and 2140425. The lot code number can be found on the back of the jar under the "Best If Used By Date."
If the first four digits of the lot code are between 1274 and 2140 and the next three numbers after are 425, then the product has been recalled and should not be consumed, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
People should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the recalled peanut butter.
Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. In more severe cases, salmonellosis can include a high fever, body aches, headaches, a rash, blood in the urine or stool. Some cases may be fatal, according to the FDA.
Symptoms usually develop around 12 to 72 hours after infection from consumption or exposure to the contamination. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.
As of the May 20 recall, 14 people nationwide have reported illnesses, one of the states being Washington state. For information go to wwrld.us/Jif.
The McClatchy Washington Bureau contributed to this report.
