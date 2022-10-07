August unemployment

Unemployment in Chelan and Douglas counties increased by over a percentage point in August, though it's lower than it was in August 2021 and 2020.

 Provided graphic/State Employment Security Department

NCW — Chelan and Douglas counties' unemployment rates ticked up by over a percentage point in August from July, though 2022 continues to outpace 2021 in nonfarm employment.

The two counties reported an unemployment rate of 4.4% in August, up from 3.1% in July, according to the labor area summary of the Wenatchee MSA prepared by Don Meseck, a regional economist at the Employment Security Department. The Wenatchee MSA is a combination of Chelan and Douglas counties.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?