NCW — Chelan and Douglas counties' unemployment rates ticked up by over a percentage point in August from July, though 2022 continues to outpace 2021 in nonfarm employment.
The two counties reported an unemployment rate of 4.4% in August, up from 3.1% in July, according to the labor area summary of the Wenatchee MSA prepared by Don Meseck, a regional economist at the Employment Security Department. The Wenatchee MSA is a combination of Chelan and Douglas counties.
The jobless rate was 5 percent in 2021 and 7.3 percent in 2020.
The state unemployment rate was 4.1%.
Chelan and Douglas counties had 48,400 nonfarm jobs in August, up 1,000 jobs over August 2021, a 2.1% increase over the past year.
Several industries added employees during this time. Retail trade added about 300 jobs, education and health services added 400 jobs and government entities added 200 jobs.
While the two counties increased nonfarm employment year over year, there were about 400 fewer nonfarm jobs in August compared to July of this year,s a 0.4% decrease.
Goods-producing jobs decreased by 100, while government jobs decreased by 200.
The decrease in government jobs occurred in local governments. Both federal and state governments had the same number of employees in July and August.
Several industries did see some growth this summer. Both retail trade and the education and health services industries added about 100 jobs.
