EAST WENATCHEE — After a monthslong search, East Wenatchee should soon have a new police chief.
Rick Johnson, chief of patrol for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, beat out 19 other applicants for the position, Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said Thursday.
Johnson began his law enforcement career with the Toppenish Police Department in Yakima County in 2001, according to previous Wenatchee World reporting. He joined the Wenatchee Police Department in 2003 and was promoted to sergeant in 2013.
He was named chief of patrol for the sheriff’s office in 2016. His current role involves supervising patrol sergeants, the traffic enforcement and K-9 units, and school resource officers.
Crawford said she hopes to have Johnson start June 1.
The city worked with Issaquah-based recruiting agency Prothman to find a replacement for former Police Chief Randy Harrison, who retired at the end of last year. Former Wenatchee Police Chief Tom Robbins has been serving in the interim since mid-January.
Crawford said the agency interviewed 10 candidates, all from Washington, and recommended five finalists and three alternates. She then interviewed the five finalists and one alternate.
