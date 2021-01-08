Join The Wenatchee World for an online mental health panel

WENATCHEE — As the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest and dark winter days continue into the new year, Wenatchee Valley residents are reporting more feelings of anxiety, sadness, isolation and discouragement. Behavioral health concerns, such as an increase in depression and anxiety, are projected to worsen in 2021, according to the Behavioral Health Impact Situations Report released by the Washington State Department of Health.
To help residents learn more about mental health, The Wenatchee World and the NABUR team invite readers to attend a free, interactive mental health panel for residents to meet experts, ask questions and take home a list of resources.
Mental health is a multifaceted topic that affects members of our communities in different ways. To facilitate nuanced discussions regarding the intersection of mental health with different communities, the panel will be divided into five specialty topics: Older adults and mental health; Latinx communities and mental health; Children, remote learning and mental health; COVID-19 first responders and mental health; and Homelessness and mental health.
To combat these behavioral health concerns, the Department of Health promotes continued community resilience among workplaces, support groups and social organizations. Resiliency can be achieved by practicing:
- Adaptivity and psychological flexibility
- Developing safe social connections
- Reorienting behavior and focusing on a sense of purpose
- Focusing on hope
Once you fill out the RSVP, we will send you an invite to Remo, a virtual conference event platform. The panel will take place Thursday, Jan. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The following community partners will host the panel's topic discussions:
Shawn DeLancy, housing director for Catholic Charities: Homelessness and Mental Health
Shawn DeLancy, LICSWA, is a social worker and associate director for the housing programs with Catholic Charities Serving Central Washington. He earned his master’s degree in social work from Eastern Washington University. As a provider, DeLancy has worked in community health/behavioral health for 13 years, starting his career with Columbia Valley Community Health, then with Recovery Innovations before joining Catholic Charities in 2014. DeLancy has supervised various housing and crisis related services that includes permanent supportive housing, outreach and engagement, coordinated entry, mobile crisis intervention and crisis stabilization. He is also part of the designated crisis responder team providing crisis services and facilitating involuntary treatment act evaluations. DeLancy believes that housing stability has a direct affect on mental and behavioral health, through the permanent supportive housing model, his teams have supported and housed numerous individuals exiting state psychiatric hospital and substance use disorder treatment settings.
Rebecca Gear, mental health therapist at Columbia Valley Community Health: Children, Remote Learning and Mental Health
Rebecca Gear, LMHC, is a mental health provider who has lived all her life in Washington state with one brief summer abroad in Oxford, England. She began her career serving children and families in public schools from a multitude of roles including educator and dean of students. Through 20-plus years of experience in public education, she grew in her passion to help children and families grow understanding and well-being in their emotional, mental and relational lives. She headed back to school to pursue a master’s degree in counseling psychology. She currently works with adults, children, couples and families as a licensed mental health counselor. Gear values time with her family and friends, walking, playing games, reading and exploring the great outdoors.
Kaitlin Quirk, president of NAMI Chelan-Douglas: Health Care/First Responders and Mental Health
Kaitlin Quirk is the health education network coordinator with Action Health Partners and has been in this position for three years. Along with her work at Action Health Partners, Quirk also volunteers as the board president of NAMI Chelan Douglas, which is an all-volunteer working board, and serves on the Chelan Douglas CHI Leadership Council. Quirk has a master's degree in public administration with an emphasis in healthcare management from Grand Canyon University and a bachelor's degree from Central Washington University.
Dr. Julie Rickard, Suicide Prevention Coalition of NCW: Older Adults and Mental Health
Rickard, a licensed psychologist, graduated from Washington State University in 2004. She is the CEO for Moment-by-Moment Suicide Prevention (@MbMSP) and co-founder of the National Center for Suicide Survivors PLLC (@helpforsuicide) in Wenatchee. She founded and directs the Suicide Prevention Coalition of North Central Washington in 2012 due to the rise in suicides at that time. She has worked diligently over the years to expand awareness and address high risk populations locally. Rickard is well known throughout the Northwest region for her work in the primary care behavioral health model of integrating psychologists into medical settings, coaching physicians, working with difficult issues, suicide prevention, geriatric issues, and is a sought-after speaker on health and wellness topics. She works with employers, schools and senior facilities to assist in managing high risk situations, policy creation, pathways to care, dealing with loss and creating an engaging culture. Her work in senior suicide prevention was featured on PBS and NPR. Rickard is the keynote speaker for the upcoming 2021 Montana Gerontology Society conference.
Dr. Joshua Ventura, Confluence Health: Latinx Communities and Mental Health
Ventura is a licensed clinical psychologist. His professional interests and experience are in working with individuals diagnosed with personality disorders, couples and monolingual Spanish speakers. He is a native of Los Angeles. He earned his doctorate and master's degrees from Rosemead School of Psychology in La Mirada, California. He is employed at Confluence Health in adult behavioral health services where he treats patients with concerns ranging from mood difficulties, problems navigating relationships and couples in distress.