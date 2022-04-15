Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WATERVILLE — Jordyn Giulio, the Douglas County public records and risk manager, has been selected as the county's next administrator. 

Jordyn Giulio

Jordyn Giulio

Jim Barker, who was been working at the county for 45 years, is retiring at the end of this year, leaving his spot as county administrator open.

Giulio joined the county in 2015 as risk manager and public information officer. Before that, she was a contractor with the U.S. Department of Energy for five years.

Giulio earned her master's degree in communications from Gonzaga University, a bachelor's degree in social sciences from Washington State University and an associate degree in risk management for public entities.

The county administrator oversees the county's day-to-day operations and helps keep each of the department budgets stay on track with the county's long-term goals, among several other tasks.

Jim Barker gets ready to end 45-year career with Douglas County


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?