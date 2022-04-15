WATERVILLE — Jordyn Giulio, the Douglas County public records and risk manager, has been selected as the county's next administrator.
Jim Barker, who was been working at the county for 45 years, is retiring at the end of this year, leaving his spot as county administrator open.
Giulio joined the county in 2015 as risk manager and public information officer. Before that, she was a contractor with the U.S. Department of Energy for five years.
Giulio earned her master's degree in communications from Gonzaga University, a bachelor's degree in social sciences from Washington State University and an associate degree in risk management for public entities.
The county administrator oversees the county's day-to-day operations and helps keep each of the department budgets stay on track with the county's long-term goals, among several other tasks.
