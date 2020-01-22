WENATCHEE — After almost a year of developers and opponents battling it out, a Chelan County judge is allowing the Leavenworth Adventure Park to move forward.
Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt issued a ruling Tuesday saying Friends of Leavenworth, which has been speaking out against the park proposal, “failed to satisfy its burden of proof” that the project should be halted. He affirmed Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp’s decision last May to give the project the go-ahead.
Brandt had heard arguments in November from attorneys for the developers, the Friends group and the city.
Among Friends of Leavenworth’s concerns were noise, lights, traffic, parking shortages, effects on nearby wetlands, and aesthetics.
The developers’ attorneys argued in court that such adventure parks were all over the country and in Europe, that the park would be in the tourist-commercial zone, and that it would be less of a noise and traffic problem than opponents suggested.
“I just really believe that, once it’s built, people will be pretty happy and pleased with what they see and realize the homework that we did and the changes that we made based on the community input,” developer John Sutherland said in an interview Wednesday. “ ... There will certainly be people that will always not like it, but I think at the end of the day, they’re going to realize we’re not Disney-fying Leavenworth. We’re just adding some family fun.”
Kirvil Skinnarland, vice chair of the Friends of Leavenworth, said the group is disappointed but submitted as much evidence as it could.
“The standards for judicial review in this type of case, this land-use appeal process that we went through, are really high,” she said. “The judge has to find that there was an erroneous interpretation of the law or that the decision was not supported by the facts in the record or that there was unlawful procedure. Also, the court is required to defer to the hearing examiner’s decision and review the evidence in the light most favorable to the party that prevailed at the hearing examiner.”
Skinnarland said the group could appeal Brandt’s ruling but likely won’t, instead focusing on reviewing and seeking changes in the city’s code for future projects.
“We’ve spent about $40,000 from donations appealing it to the point that we have," she said. "I think without a different decision from the judge, the chances of overturning this at a higher level are probably not that great.”
Sutherland said next steps include going before the design review board. He’s not expecting construction to begin until at least late this year.
“Our intention is to be a really great member of the community, not just a developer who builds something and goes away,” he said.