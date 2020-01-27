WENATCHEE — A Chelan County Superior Court judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a 70-year-old woman accused of killing her 96-year-old mother.
At the request of defense attorney Jeremy Ford, Judge Lesley Allan called for an evaluation of Anita Burgess Jones to determine whether she’s mentally competent to stand trial.
Jones is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her mother, Katherine Wiczai. Jones called 911 at 2:05 a.m. Jan. 11 and said she killed Wiczai at their home in Cashmere, according to Chelan County Sheriff’s Office detectives.
She’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $1 million bail and is expected back in court Feb. 5 for a status hearing in regard to the evaluation.