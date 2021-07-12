BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man’s push to recall the entire Bridgeport City Council was unsuccessful.
The petition to remove the five-member body was brought June 10 to Douglas County Superior Court by Bridgeport resident Michael Knox. He claimed the council failed to provide Bridgeport Transportation Benefit District spending reports.
Judge Brian Huber on July 7 ruled that Knox’s allegations weren’t enough to warrant a recall and said there was no evidence of intent to violate the law.
The city established the district in 2016 to collect a $20 vehicle licensing fee from citizens to provide funding for transportation-related projects and equipment, according to the state Auditor’s Office. Knox claims the council has not released required annual reports.
Named in the petition were city council members Matthew Schuh, Mike Bjornstad, Jacqueline Hentges, Esiquio “Zeke” Martinez and Sergio Orozco.
In his decision, Huber noted that Knox did not show that the city council members who also serve on the TBD board, were responsible for publishing the reports — and not the city clerk and treasurer Judy Brown.
Brown filed with the court audits of the TBD by the state Auditor’s Office for 2017 through 2019, which found “nothing came to our attention in the areas we reviewed that caused us to believe the District was not in substantial compliance with applicable state laws, regulations, and its own policies, or had significant weaknesses in controls over the safeguarding of public resources.”