Steve Lord, chairman of the Leavenworth Oktoberfest, makes funny faces in a group photo of a visiting group from New Braunfels, Texas, in 2016.  Lord and Projekt Bayern are in a legal fight with the city of Leavenworth over the festival. 

SPOKANE — A federal judge has denied a city of Leavenworth effort to stop a rival Oktoberfest in Wenatchee from billing itself as “Leavenworth Oktoberfest.”

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice ruled Wednesday that the city did not provide sufficient evidence to show Projekt Bayern, organizers of the Oktoberfest in Wenatchee, has caused irreparable harm to the city.

