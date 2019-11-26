WATERVILLE — A Palisades man was convicted Monday of five counts of child molestation.
James William Cook Sr., 70, was convicted at trial in Douglas County Superior Court of two counts of first-degree child molestation and three counts of second-degree child molestation.
Cook was arrested in October 2018 and accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl, according to court documents. He was released from custody during court proceedings after posting $100,000 bond.
Following his conviction, Judge Brian Huber ordered Cook be held at the Okanogan County Jail. Cook is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 23.