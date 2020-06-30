WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has tips for keeping pets safe and reducing their stress on the Fourth of July.
- Keep them in a secure space with something soft to curl up to and soft music playing.
- Secure doors and windows.
- Don’t bring them to outdoor festivities where they can’t be kept secure.
- Ensure all tags and other identification are current. Licenses should be registered for free with PetHub and profiles updated with any license renewals.
- Take them for a walk or play with them to help them relax.
If you lose or find a pet, file a report at 662-9577, option 1, or at wenatcheehumane.org. From the homepage, select Resources and then Lost or Found Pets.
The Humane Society also recommends visiting the shelter after the Fourth if you lose a pet. Schedule an appointment at 662-9577, option 2.