WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has tips for keeping pets safe and reducing their stress on the Fourth of July.

  • Keep them in a secure space with something soft to curl up to and soft music playing.
  • Secure doors and windows.
  • Don’t bring them to outdoor festivities where they can’t be kept secure.
  • Ensure all tags and other identification are current. Licenses should be registered for free with PetHub and profiles updated with any license renewals.
  • Take them for a walk or play with them to help them relax.

If you lose or find a pet, file a report at 662-9577, option 1, or at wenatcheehumane.org. From the homepage, select Resources and then Lost or Found Pets.

The Humane Society also recommends visiting the shelter after the Fourth if you lose a pet. Schedule an appointment at 662-9577, option 2.

Bridget Mire: 665-1179

mire@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @bridget_mire

Bridget covers a variety of topics, including local government and state politics.

