WENATCHEE — Ryan Kelso will remain on the Chelan County Planning Commission after allegations of conflicts of interest were lobbied against him at a public hearing last week.
Chelan County commissioners voted 2-1 Monday to keep Kelso on the advisory board. Commissioners Tiffany Gering and Bob Bugert voted aye while Kevin Overbay voted nay.
"The hearing last Monday did not accomplish its objective of determining whether Ryan Kelso committed malfeasance," Bugert said, reading from a statement he prepared.
County Community Development staff testified Dec. 13 alleging that Kelso used his position to benefit his clients. Kelso, who owns Wenatchee-based architect firm Complete Design Inc., denied the claims.
Kelso was appointed to the nine-member planning commission in April 2019 to fill a sudden opening by County Commissioner Kevin Overbay, who represents District 1. Each commissioner appoints three planning commission members.
Bugert said that while he thinks some evidence suggests that Kelso used his position on the planning commission to benefit himself he was not entirely convinced.
He also said that he hopes that this sends a message to Kelso that his actions on the planning commission will be under more scrutiny and that he recuse himself to avoid potential conflict of interests, real or perceived.
Kelso said in an interview with The Wenatchee World after the vote Monday that he does not believe he has done anything wrong.
"I believe everything I've done is in the intent to help the citizens of Chelan County," Kelso said. "I have nothing to hide. I will continue being myself and hope that everybody else on the planning commission and those that are in the constituency of Chelan County have the ability to speak their mind and bring forward what they feel they need to."
Bugert also defended the actions of Community Development staff for bringing their concerns to the commissioners.
Many of those who testified on behalf of Kelso during last week's public hearing were also critical of the county's planning and building officials.
"I cannot think of anyone who has a higher level of objectivity, professionalism and integrity than Community Development director Jim Brown and building official Chris Young," Bugert said."It is extremely unfortunate that some used this hearing to denigrate Jim Brown, Chris Young and Jamie Strothers. They carried out their duty, and are rebuked for doing what is expected of them. At this time, if we were to lose senior staff, our community will be worse off."
Gering, who introduced the motion to retain Kelso, said she does not believe Kelso did anything wrong, a statement she also made during last week's public hearing.
"While I do think that (planning commissioners) need to be careful when they're voting and presenting different topics of concern, I think that when we put people on notice like this, it's hard to get things done," Gering said. "These people serving, they're not making money, they're not doing it because they think its fun. They're serving out of the goodness of their heart. I think that we never should have gotten to this point that it should have been a conversation that was had a much lower level and corrected it at that point."
Overbay who was the only vote against the motion explained his reasoning by going through the various RCWs that apply.
He said that Kelso did, in fact, secure a special privilege for himself and his clients against RCW 42.23.070. He also reported that Kelso's conduct was done "to intimidate, be hostile, be offensive, or unreasonably interfere with (county staff's) ability to perform their job."
The second allegation brought forward last week relates to a Sept. 22 planning commission meeting where Kelso made a motion that included rejecting the approval of Community Development's proposed definition for "remodel."
The proposed definition was first used against one of Kelso's clients in 2020.
Overbay also said that he came to conclusion after last week's public hearing that Kelso's actions on the planning commission on Sept. 22 and not recusing himself does qualify as malfeasance, a legal term that refers to wrongdoing by a public official.
More than 50 people in total, online and in-person, attended the conclusion of the public hearing Monday, though no additional testimony from the public was taken.
Kelso's seat on the planning commission is up for reappointment in January 2024.
As commissioner for District 1, Overbay handles the interviews and appointments for the seat, and the board makes the final approval of the appointments, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson.
Planning commissioners meet once a month, generally on the fourth Wednesday. December's meeting was canceled due to a lack of agenda items this month, according to the Chelan County planning commission webpage.
Find information on the planning commission here: wwrld.us/plans.