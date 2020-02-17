WATERVILLE — A 19-year-old Kent man is accused of repeated acts of sexual abuse against a child over a five-year period.
Thomas Benjamin Knowles was charged Friday in Douglas County Superior Court with three counts of first-degree child rape.
The girl was approximately 8-10 years old and Knowles was 14-16 years old when the alleged abuse took place, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in superior court. She estimated Knowles sexually assaulted her 20 or more times, the court records state.
According to the affidavit, Knowles declined to participate in the sheriff’s office investigation at the advice of his attorney.
Knowles has not been arrested. A preliminary appearance in superior court has not been scheduled.