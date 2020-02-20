WENATCHEE — Steve King, Wenatchee's economic development director, will be the new public works director for the city of Port Townsend.
He’ll start March 23, replacing Greg Lanning, who was appointed Wyoming state engineer in the fall. He was one of three finalists for the position.
King, who grew up in Omak, has lived in Wenatchee since 1997 and worked for the city since 2002. He’s served in many capacities, including as city engineer, public works director for engineering and community development director.
“I want to thank the community of Wenatchee and all the staff, directors, mayors and councilmembers,” he said. “It’s been a truly amazing experience here. I’m grateful and feel blessed. This will be an opportunity to take what I’ve learned here in Wenatchee and apply it to another community. Like a lot of cities, they have some of the same challenges that we have — street maintenance and infrastructure — so I’m looking forward to working on that and learning about some of those challenges.”
He said he loves Wenatchee, but is excited about the change and looking forward to meeting new people and gaining new perspectives.
“I might even go salmon fishing every now and then,” he said.
Port Townsend City Manager John Mauro said King made many visits there before and after applying so he could learn about the community. He’d also researched the city’s plans and budget and followed City Council meetings.
“Steve outshined about 45 applicants for the role,” Mauro said. “There’s quite a bit to say about Steve. The staff were impressed with his command of public works and also a range of other topics. He’s been in city government for a while, so his experience is really solid. The community seemed quite enthused by his enthusiasm and energy and his approachability and accessibility. I really loved his smarts, insatiable curiosity and ability to think outside the box.”
He said King is a “one-man show” but also works well on teams.
King’s departure follows that of Executive Services Director Allison Williams, who accepted the position of Moses Lake city manager in December.
“I think we’re just training really great, smart people that other people want,” Mayor Frank Kuntz said. “You can always look at this as the glass half empty or glass half full. If (Seattle Seahawks Coach) Pete Carroll is a good head coach and everybody wants his assistants, that’s a good mark for him. It still makes it hard on us. Those were two people that could really do a lot of work, so just trying to replace the volume and knowledge is going to be difficult.”
He cited King’s work on the proposed Confluence Parkway, North Wenatchee Avenue and new City Hall. That wide range of projects and skill sets made King attractive to another city, he said.
Kuntz said he’ll be talking with department heads about what the economic development director position might look like going forward, and King should also be able to give input.
“Mostly it’s who’s going to do the work that he’s currently doing,” Kuntz said. “He’s been great. He’ll be great for Port Townsend. We’ll miss him, but we wish him the best and we will figure out how to move forward.”