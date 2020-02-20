WENATCHEE — Steve King, Wenatchee's economic development director, will be the new public works director for the city of Port Townsend.
He’ll start March 23, replacing Greg Lanning, who was appointed Wyoming state engineer in the fall.
King, who grew up in Omak, has lived in Wenatchee since 1997 and worked for the city since 2002. He’s served in many capacities, including as city engineer, public works director for engineering and community development director.
The two other finalists for the Port Townsend position were Karin Hilding, senior project engineer for the city of Whitefish, Montana, and Martin Pastucha, interim public works director for the city of San Fernando, California.
This story will be updated.