ENTIAT — Repair crews will be doing a routine inspection of the Knapps Hill Tunnel on April 14, closing the tunnel to traffic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The closure on Highway 97A is set to be between mileposts 223 and 230, according to a state Department of Transportation news release. Traffic will be detoured onto State Route 971/Navarre Coulee Road, a 20 minute workaround.
Crews inspect the tunnel every two years, looking at its condition inside and the rocky slope outside, according to the release.