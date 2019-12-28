WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly brandishing a pair of knives and asking a security guard “How would you feel if I chased you?”
The incident began around 11:20 p.m. Friday when a Pacific Security employee was making routine checks at commercial buildings in the 100 block of Worthen Street, Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said Saturday.
The security guard came upon a man who immediately pulled out a pair of knives, Reinfeld said. The security guard backed away and called the police.
Wenatchee Police officers located a man they later identified as 25-year-old Justin Fajardo of Wenatchee and placed him under arrest at 12:17 a.m. Saturday, Reinfeld said.
His motive for pulling out the knives is unknown, Reinfeld said. No one was injured in the encounter.
Fajardo was booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center on one count of displaying a weapon, which is a gross misdemeanor, according to jail records.