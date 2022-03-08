Knowles Road improvement project began construction Monday

A portion of Knowles Road in Sunnyslope will be reconstructed to make the road's width consistent throughout and make improvements to its shoulders for pedestrians and cyclists. The water main will also be replaced by the Chelan Public Utility District.
WENATCHEE — A construction project began Monday on a section of School Street, from Easy Street to Knowles Road and then to American Fruit Road, creating some traffic changes.
The road will be open to local traffic, but others will need to detour on Crestview Road and American Fruit Road.
The $3.7 million project will rebuild and widen the roadway to 11-foot lanes and 5-foot wide multi-use shoulders for pedestrians and cyclists.
Chelan County PUD also will replace about 1,400 feet of the water main and 2,200 feet of a new iron main in the project area.
Four new fire hydrants also will be installed at the intersection of Knowles Road and American Fruit Road.
The closure at School Street will last a month, according to the Chelan County Public Works Facebook page. The entire project is expected to end sometime in early October.
The improvements are designed to meet the needs of the rapidly developing Sunnyslope area. Travel demands on Knowles Road are anticipated to double in the next 20 years, according to county forecasts.
Project funding comes from a $1.4 million grant from a state Transportation Improvement Board's Urban Arterial Program and from the local county road fund, the Chelan County Stormwater Utility fund and a developer's voluntary mitigation agreement.
The county awarded the construction contract to J&K Earthworks Inc., a Rock Island contractor, according to the online Chelan County project page.
