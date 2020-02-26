CHELAN — With Chelan County Commissioner Doug England not seeking a fourth term, the race to replace him has started.
Tiffany Gering, chief operating officer and sales manager for the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, announced her candidacy Wednesday for District 3. The district covers part of North Wenatchee and runs through Entiat, Chelan, Manson and Stehekin, stretching to the northernmost part of the county.
“I am not looking for a job, nor am I a politician,” Gering said in her announcement. “Rather, I see the county commissioner role as serving as a voice for the people. I will use my leadership and business experience to serve the people of Chelan County.”
Candidate filing is May 11-15.
England’s third term will expire at the end of the year.
“It’s about time for someone else,” he said over the phone Wednesday afternoon. “There’s lots of bright people in the county, and I think there’s people that can do well. I don’t think this should be a career.”
Gering, who grew up in Brewster, said she’s invested in Chelan County, working, raising her family and planning to retire in the Lake Chelan Valley.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Seattle Pacific University and moved back to the Chelan area in 2005 after a short stint in Los Angeles. She was sales manager for KOZI Community Radio for more than seven years.
Gering said she understands the responsibilities county commissioners have in overseeing departments and serving on boards.
“I am passionate about finding solutions on important issues that affect the people of Chelan County, especially those that involve land use, tourism and mental health,” she said. “I agree with Helen Keller, ‘Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.’”