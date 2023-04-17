230418-newslocal-chelancenter 01.JPG
Guests mingle in the main lobby and entrance of The Community Center at Lake Chelan prior to a tour of the building Saturday. Ground was broken on the community center October 2020. The facility will feature a gym/auditorium, coffee shop, commercial kitchen, office and meeting spaces, sport courts and more. The opening of the facility is scheduled for around fall 2023.

CHELAN — Nearly three years, $18 million secured and a lot of work through a pandemic, the Lake Chelan Community Center is finally taking shape.

On the corner of Bighorn Way and Manson Highway in Chelan, the 44,000-square-foot, two-story center is under construction boasting a long list of facilities.

Guests stand near the children's indoor play area next to the main lobby inside The Community Center at Lake Chelan during a tour Saturday.
Seven Acres Foundation Board Member Kyle Plew, center, gives a tour of an area for multi-purpose rooms inside of The Community Center at Lake Chelan, Saturday.
Seven Acres Foundation Board Member Kyle Plew shares about the plan for an auditorium and gym at this space at The Community Center at Lake Chelan during a tour Saturday. The space will feature a basketball court, volleyball courts, indoor pickleball courts and a community meeting space.
At this section of The Community Center at Lake Chelan will be the coffee shop.
Guests on a tour mingle at a space for a future tenant on the second floor of The Community Center at Lake Chelan Saturday.


