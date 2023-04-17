Guests mingle in the main lobby and entrance of The Community Center at Lake Chelan prior to a tour of the building Saturday. Ground was broken on the community center October 2020. The facility will feature a gym/auditorium, coffee shop, commercial kitchen, office and meeting spaces, sport courts and more. The opening of the facility is scheduled for around fall 2023.
Seven Acres Foundation Board Member Kyle Plew shares about the plan for an auditorium and gym at this space at The Community Center at Lake Chelan during a tour Saturday. The space will feature a basketball court, volleyball courts, indoor pickleball courts and a community meeting space.
CHELAN — Nearly three years, $18 million secured and a lot of work through a pandemic, the Lake Chelan Community Center is finally taking shape.
On the corner of Bighorn Way and Manson Highway in Chelan, the 44,000-square-foot, two-story center is under construction boasting a long list of facilities.
Seven Acres Foundation, a Chelan-based nonprofit, board members and others connected to the project invited important stakeholders and others to a tour of the worksite Saturday.
The Seven Acres Foundation began this project to build The Community Center at Lake Chelan in August 2020 when they purchased the six-acre property for $650,000.
"I personally never really imagined that I will be standing here today," said Ben Williams, Seven Acres board president. "When you when you drive by from the highway it looks cool, right? But that's nothing compared to what it's like when you are here on site. It is awe inspiring."
Williams extended his gratitude to some of Saturday's guests that had come out to see the work in progress, some of them donors to the project.
A little over $6 million of the total $18.8 million raised for the center was collected through private donations. Another $6 million was raised from county, state and federal governments — the majority from the state. The Chelan County contributed close to $700,000 with American Rescue Plan funds.
As of Saturday, only about 60% of the first phase of the project is complete. Steel and pipes are everywhere to be seen and other construction equipment lying around the worksite.
But about 20% of the total project, or about $4.5 million has yet to be funded, Williams explained. Seven Acres Foundation may be able to secure another $1.2 million to fill the gap through current grant applications, Williams said. But they need help, Williams said.
The facility includes a playroom, coffee shop, mother's lounge, event room, commercial kitchen, private offices, workspace center, conference room, another 8 multipurpose rooms and a AV/equipment room.
The project also includes a gymnasium — which includes competition basketball court, practice courts, volleyball courts, pickleball courts — and doubles as a conference or event space for up to 1,400 people.
Brooke Isaak, the foundation's vice president, said she loves the windows in the project, along with all the natural light that will come into the building.
But Isaak wanted to emphasize that the goal behind the project was to bring all of Chelan's resources together especially any marginalized youth or low-income individuals to be a positive influence and to bring people together.
"We're not a country club," Isaak said. "We really are intending to make sure that everybody comes here and uses it.
"We're trying to make everybody of all demographics and ages feel like oh my gosh, something really exciting is going on there. There's something there for me."
Before embarking on the project in 2020, Isaak was not aware of the large number of nonprofits in the area, and now she'd like for the center to be a hub for nonprofits to connect with the public.
To learn more or to donate directly to the Community Center at Lake Chelan, people can visit here.
