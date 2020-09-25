CHELAN — The Lake Chelan Reclamation District is in the process of doing some much needed improvements on its infrastructure.
The district took out a $6.75 million bond that it must repay over 20 years, said Rod Anderson, Lake Chelan Reclamation District manager.
It is part of a 10-year project to make improvements, particularly to the reclamation district’s electrical system, including nine motor-control centers that are about 47 years old.
“What we’ve experienced in the last few years is that when we have a problem or shutdown, we can’t find parts,” Anderson said. “So we’ve literally had to go out to eBay and look for old stuff that people have on there.”
In response to the project the reclamation district has increased its rates rather aggressively over four years from $145 per acre foot to $220, Anderson said.
The reclamation district received a good credit rating on its bonds of A+ and an interest rate of 1.93%, according to a news release from the agency.