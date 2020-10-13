NCW — Lake Chelan State Park is one of 17 Washington State Parks that accept year-round camping reservations.
While 22 parks statewide do close, more than 100 parks remain open statewide, according to news release from the agency.
For reservation information and to find out which parks are open and closed, go to parks.state.wa.us.
People should expect to see some restrooms, boat launches and docks closed at the parks, according to the news release. In addition, while some parks may be open, the water can be shut off.