MANSON — “Everyone ready?” the driver asked a line of kids strapped into a train made of old wine barrels.
He blew into a wooden whistle and they were off through downtown Manson — past intricately carved ice sculptures, cruising by grown-ups huddled around fire pits and around Frozen movie characters posing for photos.
"Let’s get back in line!" 8-year-old Kennedy Ross shouted as soon as the train stopped.
Lake Chelan Winterfest, an offseason staple in Chelan and Manson, was held over the weekend. The festivities were adapted this year to encourage social distancing, Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mike Steele said Sunday.
“It was a scaled-back version of what we normally do but people had a great time,” he said. “They were extremely grateful that we continued with the tradition in one form or another. They were excited to be out and about and just seeing each other.”
One of the biggest changes was to the festival’s ice sculptures, which are normally carved live in front of big crowds. This year they were prepared in advance by the Kent company Creative Ice.
“So they were already pre-done and wrapped and brought over in refrigeration trucks. That’s very different because normally we carve live in town and around the valley,” Steele said. “... The whole idea is we wanted people to be able to just walk by the sculptures rather than waiting. Typically in a year where they’re just carved live, people just love to stand there and watch the carvers. So you get big crowds watching the carvers.”
Many of the retails, restaurants, breweries and tasting rooms that line downtown Manson and Chelan pivoted to offer outdoor seating. Some brought in panel tents and others opted for fire pits or heaters.
But the turnout was strong and some businesses even set Winterfest sales records, Steele said.
“This was just another great example of how communities all over North Central Washington … pull together and pull things off,” he said. “It’s been fun hosting people from all over the state this weekend and I think we did it in a very safe and responsible way.”
On Saturday afternoon the Skagit Cellars tasting room on Wapato Way in Manson was one of the busiest on the block. With scaled-back festivities in an unusual year, they didn’t know what to expect heading into the weekend, Tasting Room Manager Kasmira Elliot said.
“It’s been kind of hectic and a little weird because we didn’t know what to expect with the pared-down Winterfest, but it’s been kind of nice,” she said.
The turnout was strong with both kids and adults taking an opportunity to visit, Elliot said.
“It is a bright spot in a completely bizarre and strange moment,” she said. “But everybody’s been really positive and it’s been really exciting.”