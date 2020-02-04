LAKE WENATCHEE — Any power outages that occur in the upper Wenatchee Valley this month could last longer than normal.
That's due to "significant" storm damage done this winter to transmission lines owned by Puget Sound Energy, according to a Tuesday press release from the Chelan County PUD.
PSE provides backup service if Chelan PUD lines in the upper valley experience an outage.
With those lines under repair, it may take longer to restore service to several areas, including Coles Corner, Plain, Lake Wenatchee, and the highway leading to Stevens Pass, according to the release.
The PSE lines are expected to be repaired by late February.