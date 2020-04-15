LAKE WENATCHEE — A 50-year-old Lake Wenatchee man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly aimed a pistol at his neighbor.
Chelan County deputies believe Larry Todd Schneider pointed a gun at a 51-year-old man following a short exchange of shouts, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The alleged victim told deputies that Schneider yelled to him as he was entering his home on the 16000 block of Fir Drive, but he couldn’t hear Schneider over the wind. He added that when he exited his home to take out the trash, Schneider yelled at him again, brandished a pistol and said, “I will shoot you right now,” the affidavit said.
The two traded words before the man went back inside his home and called 911.
Schneider reportedly left the property. Deputies located his unoccupied vehicle roughly 2.5 miles west on White River Road and then found Schneider on foot further down the road, the affidavit said.
Schneider accused his neighbor of threatening him, the affidavit said.
He was arrested without incident on suspicion of first-degree assault and making threats to kill. He is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.