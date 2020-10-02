CHELAN — As you stroll through Lakeside Park in Chelan, in one corner are several square tarps laid out with blankets on top and kids perched on lawn chairs.
Some kids are stretching out a measuring tape. Others are seated staring at laptops. Some are drawing.
It’s Roots Community School in the park. It’s a private school in Chelan with an enrollment of 66 students in kindergarten to seventh grade.
“Our purpose is to offer an opportunity in the valley with multi-age classrooms, teaching to the individual child with more hands-on learning,” said school Director Erin Fielding. “A big part of our school is project-based learning. It’s just a little different from what you might get elsewhere.”
Roots had to shut down last spring, like other schools, due to the pandemic. When it stretched into summer, Fielding said they decided they had to revamp what they were doing.
With several new families in the fold, Fielding said it was important for them to meet in person and feel part of their community.
“We thought, How can we do that effectively to let kids be kids and be safe? Outdoors school was just a no-brainer,” she said.
Their first week in the park was interrupted by smoke. But they were able to get things going on Sept. 14. Since then, they have dealt with some wind and rain, but the kids are rolling with it, she said.
Being in the park, Fielding said they are doing a “ton of science lessons.”
“Our first week of school was pure science lessons. Definitely using the surroundings and teaching to that. That has been phenomenal. Next week, they are doing more math,” Fielding said.
Rachel Robison teaches fifth to seventh grade. She said this past week has been great because the weather has been nice. Last Thursday, Robison had her students designing theme parks. Her lesson plans are designed with the park in mind.
Her older students are not having much trouble staying on task, Robison said.
“It’s calm here and not very crowded. Sometimes the ducks are a distraction,” Robison said.
Kelsey Bordner, who teaches third to fifth grade, said her students do get distracted sometimes, but it’s getting better.
“The more days they are here, the more they are ignoring the bird fluttering around or different noises. They will turn and look and then come back. They are getting used to the environment. It’s wonderful to have an in-person learning environment versus a virtual learning environment,” Bordner said.
In crafting her lesson plans, Bordner said she has tried to take advantage of the location. She said it has required them to really simplify because they don’t have all the supplies and materials they would normally have in a classroom.
Bordner said it just gets teachers to think differently about lessons and what they are doing with the kids.
The kids and parents seem to be loving it, Bordner said. Most would like to do something like this again next fall.
“We spend the first two weeks of school really building community, trying to establish a sense of belonging for all the kids. I think we would definitely look at doing that down here at the park,” Bordner said. “In the past, we’ve gone to the state park for a few days. I could see us doing this for the first two weeks. It’s so beautiful here.”