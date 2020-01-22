ROCK ISLAND — More than 6,700 acres of sage-grouse habitat will be permanently protected after agreement between the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and a Douglas County family.
The Land Trust and the Keane family have entered into a conservation easement to protect Keane Ranch near Rock Island to support farming and provide habitat for greater sage-grouse, the Land Trust said Wednesday in a news release.
The ranch is in the heart of the strongest remaining population of sage-grouse, which has lost over 90% of its historic range in the state due to habitat loss and fragmentation.
Keane Ranch sits on a plateau east Rock Island. It is operated by brothers Jeff and Dane Keane and their families. Dane Keane is a former Douglas County commissioner.
The Keane family worked with the land trust, The Trust for Public Land, the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Sage Grouse Initiative and Pacific Power to develop and fund the agricultural conservation easement. The Keane Ranch is the largest NRCS-funded agricultural land easement in the state.
“It has been a real honor to work with the Keane family and our conservation partners,” said Mickey Fleming with the Land Trust. “A project like this shows what can be accomplished when we work together around a common goal — protecting this beautiful land that is productive for both food and wildlife.”
The easement protects the ranch from development and connects more than 8,000 acres of state, federal and private land, the release said. The property’s combination of dryland grain and native plant shrub-steppe supports the bird’s habitat needs.