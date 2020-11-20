EAST WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee landscaping company was fined by the state Department of Ecology for illegally burning debris in East Wenatchee’s urban growth area.
Young Bucks Landscaping was fined $3,500 for burning yard debris on Nov. 22, 2019, sending smoke into a nearby neighborhood, according to a news release from the state agency. The company had been notified since 2016 to cease burning at the location and offered assistance.
Young Bucks Landscaping did not return a phone call to comment on Thursday.