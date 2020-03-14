WENATCHEE — A last bit of winter is coming and it's bringing with it snow and moisture to the mountains. But, due to recent dry weather, no major improvement is anticipated for the low snowpack near Blewett Pass.
Snow at this time of the year is not unheard of nor out of the ordinary, said Jeff Cote, a National Weather Service meteorologist. In the Wenatchee area, people will be seeing about two to five inches of snow.
High elevations areas in Wenatchee might see about seven inches, he said. By Monday, the Wenatchee area should have a high of 47 degrees and lows in the 50s.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Saturday, he said. According to the NWA advisory report, snow will decrease on Saturday while the cold and breezy winds continue through the weekend.
Tony Jantzer, Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation District manager, said as far as he knows, all of the reservoirs in the district are projected to fill this season.
The weekend’s snowfall will probably not have much of an impact on reservoirs.
At the moment, Washington is at a pretty normal snowpack in most areas, he said. But Blewett Pass, down to about Mission Ridge, is well below the average.
Jantzer is anticipating having problems with water diversions out of Peshastin Creek. All of the south-facing mountains by Blewett Pass are pretty much bare, he said. “This time of the year, that’s not good.”
There are seven reservoirs up Icicle Creek and four of them are controlled by the Irrigation District, he said. But Peshastin Creek and over by Mission Creek might have problems.
This year, if the district has to at all, they will hold off on prorating until about mid to late August, he said. “We’ll be okay I think.”
The current concern is with snowpack on the Peshastin Creek watershed. It is “way to early to know” if prorating will be needed, he said.
Most of the state is at 100 percent snowpack, but there are areas where it is down to 70-80 percent, such as Blewett Pass.
When Icicle Creek gets shorted, there is quite a bit of water to send down, but for Peshastin, there is not, he said. “Unfortunately for us, that’s the only water system we have that doesn’t have a reservoir on it,” he said.
Chris Bentley, a spokesman for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, said the current low temperatures and moisture are encouraging. “That’s a great recipe for a lower fire season,” he said.
But, in the coming months the U.S. Forest Service will really watch and monitor the weather to see what is expected, he said. There have been instances where a late spring heat produces severe fire conditions.
It is difficult to predict a fire season just based on snowpack, but having regular rainfall is “incredibly encouraging and helpful.” Bentley said he hopes surrounding communities stay vigilant in following the usual fire safety precautions, including cleaning rain gutters and trimming bushes.
The Forest Service is looking to do some prescribed burning in the next week or two to help reduce fuel build up in high risk areas, he said. Prescribed burning is the biggest way to mitigate those “mega fires” the Okanogan-Wenatchee area has historically seen.