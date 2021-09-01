WENATCHEE — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital show early signs that this latest surge is disproportionately impacting Latinos.
“I just don’t want to see anybody else from my own community admitted to the hospital or ICU,” said Dr. Mabel Bodell, nephrologist and member of the Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Council at Confluence Health.
Bodell is also an advocate for COVID-19 vaccinations for the Latino community. “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” she said. “I never want to see anybody else die from a preventable disease.”
On Aug. 27, about 13 of the 35 COVID-19 patients hospitalized were Latino, or about 37% of the total count, according to Central Washington data. In the intensive care unit, four of the total nine are among Latinos, or about 43%.
Latinos only represent about 30% of the total population in the Chelan-Douglas County region, according to the 2020 census.
The percentage of Latinos hospitalized has been growing since the start of August. On Aug. 3, the number was down to zero, according to Confluence Health data.
About two weeks later, on Aug. 16, Latinos represented about 23% of the total hospitalized count that day, 7 out of 30 COVID-19 patients.
Across the state, Latinos have made up a disproportionate share of all COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. About 21% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state were among Latinos despite making up 13% of the population, according to state Department of Health data.
“I’m extremely sad to see Latino cases admitted to our hospitals,” Bodell said. “This is a pandemic of unvaccinated people.”
Only a few weeks ago, Bodell said she went to speak with employees at Crunch Pak, the sliced apple company in Cashmere, and most of them were concerned about vaccine side effects.
“They were concerned about missing days of work because they heard so many negative things about the vaccine,” Bodell said. “It just makes me sad how our society, our community got into this mistrust of science. It just makes me extremely sad.”
One detail that may account for some of the increase is that Latinos are more likely to live in multi-generational households, a living situation which poses a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, according to Bodell.
But the trend seems to be picking up even after the concerted efforts of several community organizations and Latino leaders to vaccinate the Latino population, according to Dr. Bindu Nayak, an endocrinologist and member of the Health Equity, Diversity at Confluence Health.
“The vaccination campaign has been successful at really getting elderly and more vulnerable Latino community members vaccinated,” she said.
But now COVID-19 hospitalizations across all ethnicities are trending younger.
The 12- to 17-year-old age group ranks the lowest in terms of vaccinations across all ages with only 35% in this age group fully vaccinated in Chelan County, according to state Department of Health data.
In Douglas County, the number is lower with 25.1% of the 12- to 17-year-old age group fully vaccinated, according to that data.
Teresa Bendito-Zepeda, cofounder of Parque Padrinos and owner of Teresita’s Consulting, said that the local vaccine effort had made some headway vaccinating younger Latinos in the last two weeks.
Teresita’s Consulting is contracted with Confluence Health to coordinate vaccinations for Latinos in the area since at least February. People looking for language or transportation assistance in getting vaccinated can call (509) 741-8022 to receive bilingual assistance, Bendito said.
As of Aug. 31, Bendito’s team of outreach workers named the Madrinas de Salud (Godmothers of Health) have signed up about 2,100 people for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Bendito.
One recent billboard initiative features Latino advocates and leaders with the message of: Si a la vacuna (Yes to the vaccine).
Bendito and her mother were featured on one of the billboards as well.
“We’ve received a lot of positive feedback from our community,” Bendito said. “People are really happy to see folks they recognize and that the messaging is in Spanish.”
Planning for the billboards began in February and the last billboard in a group of six went up a couple weeks ago, according to Bendito.
But going forward, Bendito said, they would continue focusing on vaccinating one person at a time.
“The whole team has been focusing on how each person that is getting vaccinated is making a difference and really focusing on celebrating those movements forward,” Bendito said. “Continuing to see our community getting vaccinated, it’s what continues to really motivate us, to really stay in this work. If anything, it increases the energy and compassion that we’re also bringing to each conversation.”