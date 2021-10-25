WENATCHEE — Laurel Turner is set to temporarily replace Keni Sturgeon as executive director at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center while the museum board searches for a permanent director.
Sturgeon announced her resignation and plans to work with the Association of Children’s Museums in Arlington, Virginia, late last September, according to a museum news release. The museum hired her in November 2018.
Turner spent roughly seven years as the executive director at the Women’s Resource Center, has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in non-profit organization management from the University of Washington, according to the release.
The museum board is planning to start its search for a new director soon and anticipates the process to take up to six months, according to the release.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.