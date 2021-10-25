WENATCHEE — Laurel Turner is set to temporarily replace Keni Sturgeon as executive director at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center while the museum board searches for a permanent director.

Sturgeon announced her resignation and plans to work with the Association of Children’s Museums in Arlington, Virginia, late last September, according to a museum news release. The museum hired her in November 2018.

Turner spent roughly seven years as the executive director at the Women’s Resource Center, has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in non-profit organization management from the University of Washington, according to the release.

The museum board is planning to start its search for a new director soon and anticipates the process to take up to six months, according to the release.

