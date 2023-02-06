WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Police Department and Chelan County Sheriff's Office are searching for two suspects who allegedly fled after a traffic stop and were last seen headed westbound over the Odabashian Bridge.
The two suspects, Echo Burnam and Robert Britt, were pulled over by an East Wenatchee Police Department officer after they were previously parked at an address on North Aurora Avenue in East Wenatchee, said Chief Rick Johnson. He noted the address has been the place where some drug arrests have occurred over the last week.
The vehicle's registration was allegedly expired and the vehicle owner's license was also suspended, according to Johnson.
Officers believed the suspects were under the influence of drugs and requested that Chelan County's K9 unit search the outside of the vehicle for narcotics, according to Johnson.
After the K9 alerted its handler to the presence of narcotics, the suspects allegedly fled the scene in their vehicle.
Law enforcement say there is probable cause to arrest the two suspects for eluding a police vehicle, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
They were driving a 2004 Cadillac CTS with a Washington plate WA/BTS5052.
If seen, people can call RiverCom at 509-663-9911 and reference East Wenatchee police case number 23E00639 and Chelan County Sheriff's Office case number 23C01183.
