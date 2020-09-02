WENATCHEE — When it comes to homelessness, arresting people is typically a last resort for the Wenatchee Police Department.
Whether it’s drug addiction, mental health or something else, Police Chief Steve Crown believes connecting people with resources to improve their situation should be the first priority.
“You’ll hear this saying a lot in the industry: hat homelessness is not in and of itself against the law,” he said. “It’s the behaviors that are associated with and the criminal acts that may be a byproduct. If there’s drug dealing, of course we’re going to deal with that. If there’s public safety issues, of course that falls into our purview. But as far as the solution to it, law enforcement is not the solution. Putting people in jail is not the solution. It’s working closely with your mental health providers, service providers.”
But not everyone is willing to take advantage of those resources, and they may continue violating the law despite warnings. In those cases, Crown said, a citation or arrest may be the only option.
“Some of these folks are chronically homeless,” he said. “They’ve been homeless for years, and it is a lifestyle, a social way of being for them. They don’t really see themselves doing anything different, and that’s where I think a lot of frustration comes from, from any entity that’s trying to address the homeless issue. There’s nothing more frustrating for law enforcement to go to those calls for service and have somebody tell them, ‘No, I don’t want your help. This is the way I live.’”
Police on Monday afternoon arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of maintaining a public nuisance, a misdemeanor city code violation. He had collected vehicles and other items, which were spread around the area where he lived along Worthen Street.
The man was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center but was no longer listed there by Tuesday afternoon.
In 2018, a federal court of appeals in Boise, Idaho, ruled that homeless people cannot be punished for sleeping outside if there are no adequate alternatives. This year, a state court of appeals applied the Homestead Act to say a city cannot withhold a vehicle under the threat of forced sale if it’s the person’s primary residence.
However, Mayor Frank Kuntz said city attorneys determined Monday’s actions were legal. Those decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, he said.
The man’s belongings were stored on city property for him to eventually reclaim, Kuntz said. A similar situation occurred with the same man last year in a different location, he said.
Crown said officers usually give multiple warnings and suggestions before taking law enforcement action, but the man’s situation persisted.
“This is beyond just simply parking on the side of the road, and it became something that was a public health, public safety issue from the standpoint that people can’t get around the mass of accumulation,” Crown said. “And also the unsanitary condition of things (like) molding food. From what I understand, there was even some human waste there mixed into that stuff. That’s really where the line gets drawn.”
There have been times the city has had to clean sidewalks or roads, even towing vehicles so they could get to an area, he said.
For Kuntz, Monday’s incident was part of an ongoing issue with people experiencing homelessness — from urinating in the fountain downtown to breaking sprinklers and damaging restrooms at city parks to using drugs. He and Crown both worry about the effects homelessness could have on local businesses and residents’ quality of life.
Kuntz has received anecdotal reports of homeless people from other parts of the state taking the bus to Wenatchee for services like soup kitchens. He specifically blames Lighthouse Christian Ministries for exacerbating the problem.
“You can pretty much go down there with your own eyes and watch what’s going on,” he said. “They’re all getting fed. They’re here because Lighthouse is here. Are we supposed to be the homeless shelter for the entire state? What are we doing here? They’re all coming over because they get really good treatment from the folks at Lighthouse. And they know the Boise case and they know they can sleep on the sidewalks and they know they can do all the stuff that they’re doing.”
Chelan and Douglas counties and the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee are applying jointly for a state Department of Commerce grant for planning a regional low-barrier homeless shelter.
Low-barrier housing programs accept homeless people without the fees and restrictions of other shelters, and also connect them with service providers and resources.
A report from a Seattle-based consultant showed it would cost about $1.2 million annually to staff such a shelter, though the amount would likely be lower for a smaller, more rural area like Chelan and Douglas counties.
Kuntz said a permanent shelter not only would be costly to maintain but also wouldn’t help the situation much.
“If we buy a 20-person low-barrier shelter, is that going to do any good?” he questioned. “We get 20 people, we take them off the sidewalk and put them in the shelter. What are they going to do? They’re going to say no. The people that are homeless in downtown Wenatchee aren’t interested in shelters. What they want is two meals a day, and they get them from the Lighthouse, and they want to go do what they want to go do.”
Government-funded organizations serving people in housing crises must use a coordinated entry system to check in those using their programs. Being a religious ministry, Lighthouse doesn’t face that requirement.
“We love the city of Wenatchee,” Lighthouse Director Shawn Arington said in a text message. “The gentleman that was arrested was removed from our services years ago due to illegal activity we could not control. He refused our help when we tried.”
He did not comment further or return a reporter’s calls.
In the case of the man who police arrested Monday, Catholic Charities has been notified of his situation in case he decides to pursue mental health services, Crown said, but he can’t be forced to seek help unless he becomes a threat to himself or others.
To Crown, a discussion on homelessness must also include mental health. Dealing with those cases puts a drain on the police department’s resources, he said.
“It falls back, somehow, to the police to deal with even though we’re woefully under-resourced to really deal with those,” he said. “We do not have the facilities. We do not have the mental health background. We don’t necessarily have the tools to really address the situation, but we are the ones that receive the massive amounts of complaints about these folks. We can deal with some of the symptoms, we can deal with the criminal behavior that’s exhibited, but it’s certainly not addressing the issue holistically.”