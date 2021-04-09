WENATCHEE — A survey of local attorneys found a preference for Beth Bratton to replace the retiring Judge Lesley Allan in Chelan County Superior Court.
Chelan Douglas Bar Association lawyers were sent ballots on March 22 listing the eight attorneys who’ve applied to replace Allan. The judge has served for 23 years and announced on March 9 her intent to retire June 30.
Votes were tabulated March 31. Bratton received the most “preferred choice” votes with 29. Tied for second with 19 were N. Smith Hagopian and Jordan L. Miller. Scott Volyn received 13 votes; Robert Jourdan 12; Sally White Harmeling 7; and David Force 2.
Bratton began her career in 2006 as a law clerk in Chelan County Superior Court and then joined law firm of Woods and Brangwin the following year where she practiced criminal defense, personal injury law and assisted injured workers with claims. She created a family law practice in 2012 and was named a partner in 2013.
Gov. Jay Inslee will appoint a new judge from the list of applicants.
A spokesman for Inslee said the appointment is expected in late May, which is in line with past appointments. In each of the last three area judgeship appointments, Inslee made the announcement about a week before the outgoing judge’s last day in office.
Inslee hasn’t always followed the local bar association’s recommendation.
Attorney polling in late 2017 for successors to retiring Chelan County Superior Court judges Alicia Nakata and T.W. “Chip” Small showed a preference for Kristin Ferrera and Travis Brandt.
Ferrera won the appointment to replace Nakata, but Robert McSeveney was tapped to succeed Small.
McSeveney effectively resigned less than a year later: he announced his intent to join the U.S. Immigration Court in Seattle as a federal judge while running for election against Brandt. Brandt won the election and continues to serve in Superior Court alongside Ferrera.