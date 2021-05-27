WENATCHEE — The former director of a Lake Wenatchee camp who pleaded guilty to assault and voyeurism has been ordered to have no contact with his two victims for five years.
David M. Saugen, 45, was accused in Chelan County Superior Court of filming or photographing a girl as she showered and then throwing a woman to the ground after she confronted him.
He pleaded guilty May 3 to one count of first-degree voyeurism and one count of fourth-degree assault.
Judge Travis Brandt on Wednesday ordered Saugen to have no contact with the victims and to stay at least 1,000 feet from them until 2026.
Saugen previously served about three months in jail and was sentenced to time served, though if he violates the conditions of his probation he could serve another nine months. He has no prior criminal convictions.
Saugen is the former executive director of Tall Timber, a church camp near Lake Wenatchee. He resigned from the position after his arrest. The incident did not happen at the camp.
Tall Timber falls under the umbrella of the Northwest Coast Presbyterian Church and hosts faith-based retreats. The camp opened in 1965 and serves about 4,000 guests a year. Saugen was named executive director in 2015.