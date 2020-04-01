LEAVENWORTH — Single-family households in the city limits can participate in the annual spring cleanup through April 30.
Bags should be out by 7 a.m. each Monday, and crews will try to pick them up by the end of the work week. The limit is four bags per week, and they must be recyclable paper bags.
The service is for leaves, pine needles and other yard debris. Limbs must be cut into 4-foot or shorter lengths and tied with biodegradable twine into bundles.
Furniture, appliances, dirt, rocks, sod and building debris are not allowed.