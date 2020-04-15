LEAVENWORTH — The Leavenworth brush drop-off site on East Leavenworth Road will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for those people living in the Apple Maggot Quarantine Area of Chelan County.
“We want to stress that this brush site is for those people who live in the quarantine area,” said Public Works spokeswoman Jill FitzSimmons. “We are opening it one day to help residents remove their brush and reduce their potential for fire later this summer.”
To find out if you live in the quarantine area, check the map at wwrld.us/2wI6Kx1.
The brush sites at the Dryden and Chelan transfer stations remain closed.
Those who live outside the quarantine area can use the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center, 1465 S. Wenatchee Ave., according to the press release sent Wednesday. For information. visit facebook.com/SORCWenatchee/ or call 669-8228.