WENATCHEE — The Leavenworth Brush Drop-Off site, at the intersection of East Leavenworth Road and Icicle Road, has closed for the winter season.
The site, operated by Chelan County Pubic Works, is expected to reopen for one day on Jan. 7 for Christmas tree drop offs but will not fully reopen until the early spring, according to a county news release.
The Dryden Transfer Station remains open but winter hours begin on Tuesday and will continue through March 14. The station will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Parts of western Chelan County — including Leavenworth, Plain and Lake Wenatchee — are under an apple maggot quarantine, which means brush from the quarantine area is prohibited from crossing into the pest-free boundary.
The Dryden Transfer Station is pest-free and does not accept brush from inside the quarantine area.
The Chelan Transfer Station will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for maintenance. The station is usually open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Find information on the drop-off sites in Chelan County here: wwrld.us/drop.
