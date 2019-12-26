WENATCHEE — Three affordable housing projects in Chelan and Douglas counties are among 46 to receive $91.6 million from the state Housing Trust Fund, federal HOME and National Housing Trust Fund programs.
The awards were announced last week by the state Department of Commerce, from the 2019 Stage 2 Funding Round, primarily for applicants looking to build affordable housing units or converting existing housing to affordable housing.
The awards include:
- $3 million for the expansion of the low-income senior apartment complex Garten Haus in Leavenworth. Garten Haus has 32 one-bedroom units, including a manager’s apartment. The project will add another six one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units to allow for a live-in caregiver. The overall project is expected to cost $11.4 million. The city of Leavenworth has agreed to waive $80,000 worth of fees for land use permit, building permit, utility connection, fire permit and engineering review, with the stipulation that the project has to be in the works by December 2022. Funds also are coming from low-income housing tax credits and a HUD loan.
- $3 million for Mountainview Housing Development in Entiat. The total development cost is listed at $19.9 million to create 65 units, a mix of general low-income and permanent farmworker housing. The project also uses low-income housing tax credits, loan and grant funding from USDA Rural Development and private bank funding.
- $460,000 for 12 homeownership projects by Columbia Valley Housing Authority Homeownership 2019. The money will be used for down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers in Chelan and Douglas counties. Private mortgages and buyer funds will make up the remaining cost of home purchases. The total development project cost is listed at $2.9 million.
The Housing Trust Fund grants for Garten Haus and Mountainview are reimbursements for expenses including property purchase, site improvements, demolition, financing and relocation costs.
The Department of Commerce received 81 applications in September for this funding round, requesting more than $168 million to create 4,395 units, including 231 beds for shelters and/or group homes and 174 homes for first-time home buyers.
In selecting the projects, Commerce worked to align with local community priorities, other public funders, the State Housing Finance Commission’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, and the Health Care Authority Behavioral Health and Recovery Division staff.
Statewide, the projects funded will help provide an estimated 2,326 multifamily rental units/beds, and 97 new homes for first-time home buyers.
That includes:
- Helping create 897 housing units in Seattle, including 315 units for homeless individuals;
- Helping create more than 200 housing units throughout Spokane, Tri-Cities and Walla Walla;
- 253 supportive housing units for those with chronic mental illness;
- 22 housing units for veterans;
- Building or preserving 508 housing units in rural areas.
- 97 home ownership opportunities through 10 projects across 17 counties;
- Helping 32 individuals with developmental disabilities find safe and secure housing;
- 602 units for families with children.
The next round opens in June for Stage 2 funding applications, for the remaining 2019-2021 biennial funds, as well as federal HOME and National Housing Trust Fund.
Since 1986, the state Housing Trust Fund has awarded more than $1 billion to help build or preserve more than 50,000 units of affordable housing statewide.