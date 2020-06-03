LEAVENWORTH — The Leavenworth Community Farmers Market will be open on Thursdays through October starting this week.
It’ll run from 4-8 p.m. in the parking lot of Alpine Lakes Elementary School, 500 Pine St.
Face coverings are required, and sanitizer and handwashing stations will be available. A limited number of vendors and shoppers will be allowed in at once, and participants should remain 6 feet from one another.
Only vendors and staff may handle items for sale, and shoppers are asked to make their purchases and leave. Only one shopper per household should visit if possible, and customers are encouraged to use other payment methods besides cash.
Pets are not allowed at the market. Eating and drinking is also not allowed, and there will be no samples, entertainment, cooking demonstrations, public seating or restrooms.
For more information, visit leavenworthfarmersmarket.org.