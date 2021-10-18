LEAVENWORTH — The fire in the Bjork Canyon area off of Eagle Creek Road remained at 5 acres Tuesday morning, according to Chelan County Fire District 3 Deputy Chief Nalle.
The fire is 100% lined now.
“It held overnight, and this morning we had maybe a quarter acre slop out from something that rolled out of the fire into some grass,” Nalle said.
That caused some growth, he said. There are five hand crews working the fire, which is 25 people. Nalle said the crews will be on mop-up duty throughout the day.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
— Ian Dunn, World staff writer
5:20 p.m. Monday
LEAVENWORTH — Crews have built a fireline around approximately 50% of the brush fire burning north of Leavenworth.
The fire in the Bjork Canyon area off of Eagle Creek Road was last estimated at 5 acres, according to Chelan County Fire District 3. Crews from seven local agencies, along with a helicopter, are responding to the fire.
3:45 p.m. Monday
LEAVENWORTH — Level 1 evacuation notices — be aware — have been issued for residents of Eagle Creek Road outside Leavenworth.
A brush fire is burning in the Bjork Canyon area off the 10200 block of Eagle Creek Road, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. Monday. At 3:30 p.m., officials estimated the fire at 5 acres, according to Chelan County Fire District 3.
It’s not clear how the fire was started.
Crews from Chelan County Fire Districts 3, 6 and 9 — or Leavenworth, Monitor and Lake Wenatchee — are on scene, according to Annie Schmidt, District 3 spokeswoman.
