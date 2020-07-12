BLEWETT PASS — A 22-year-old man is in serious condition after he slipped on rocks and fell about 50 feet Saturday while hiking above Ingalls Creek, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tristan Parrish, of Leavenworth, was taken to Central Washington Hospital with head, knee and ankle injuries, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Parrish was on a steep slope east of the Crystal Creek drainage with his father, brother and friend when he fell about noon Saturday, the release said. The group was trying to get to Crystal Creek.
The release said Parrish’s father stayed with him while his brother and friend hiked back to the Ingalls Creek trailhead to call for help, as there was no cell service.
RiverCom dispatch got the call at 7:04 p.m. Saturday, and a sheriff’s office helicopter crew tried to locate the group while a Chelan County Mountain Rescue team prepared to take the trail, the release said. There were no coordinates because the hikers had no GPS unit.
The release said the helicopter couldn’t get high enough to search because of extreme winds. Two mountain rescuers met up with Parrish’s brother on the trail, but when it got dark, it was too dangerous to climb.
Mountain rescuers reached Parrish and his father at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the release said. A Navy helicopter arrived at 11:45 a.m. to transport them and Parrish’s brother to Pangborn Memorial Airport, and an ambulance then took Parrish to CWH.